Millie Bobby Brown’s Beauty Evolution, From Child Star To Gen Z Beauty Icon

Millie Bobby Brown came on the scene as a pre-teen in the role of Eleven on Stanger Things, winning over everyone’s hearts with her strong performance and shaved head. Since then she’s come into her own style, evolving her look with every appearance, whether she’s sporting a stylish short cut in her natural brown hair color or blonde soft waves. She’s even had her own beauty brand, Florence By Mills, for three years further establishing her status as one of the coolest teens in the beauty biz.

Ahead of the return of Stranger Things 4 with Volume 2 this Friday, July 1, we rounded up Millie Bobby Brown’s most memorable beauty moments so far.