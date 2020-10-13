Morphe’s Holiday Capsule Collection Stars “Instant Influencer” Winner Ashley Strong

The most wonderful time of the year has nearly arrived, and beauty brands are preparing to celebrate. Morphe Brushes is the latest to announce its festive future release, debuting news of the Simmer and Shimmer holiday capsule collection.

Available on Morphe.com and in Morphe stores on October 15, the glitter-filled release features Instant Influencer winner Ashley Strong as its official face. Starring in campaign imagery that includes festive red coloring and dramatic eye makeup, Strong serves on a number of dazzling looks that can be created using the upcoming Morphe product.

It's truly been a whirlwind year for Strong, and she called her newest role with Morphe a fantasy. "It's amazing, and I couldn't be more happy," she said. "I feel I'm right where I belong."

The Simmer and Shimmer launch is centered around Morphe's latest palette — 35XO Natural Flirt ($25). The 35-pan palette includes a number of shimmering nudes, matte neutrals, and a collection of pink and purple shades. To get the best and brightest looks out of the palette, Morphe will also release a new set of brushes, the 10-piece Brush Lust set ($29), which features golden handles and white bristles.

For those looking to replicate Strong's glittery glam, she shared her tips on adding a touch of sparkle to your beauty routine with NYLON. "Dive in and use the products in a rich way," she said.

Predicting a season of beauty routines filled with sparkle, tones, and foil eyes, Strong recommended applying shimmer near your tear duct for a look that pops. "Saturate your brush with a frosted or foil shadow," she said. "Then squeeze the brush across your lid, maintaining pressure for a really metallic look."

Along with a new palette, Morphe also has four new shimmer shadows ($20) — available exclusively online — that can be used on your eyes or face. Rounding out the collection are two lip trios ($16), that were made for gifting, or keeping, a setting mist duo ($20), and a trio of false lashes ($22).

Whether you're dabbling with holiday sparkle for the first time, or adding something new to your beauty routine, Strong encouraged aspiring makeup artists to keep going with their work. "A lot of the success that you see is so polished, and has been years of practice and failure," she said. "Before this, there was a lot of hard work and training, so keep going, and keep practicing."