Whether its the perfect your-lips-but-better shade or a standout red, lipstick has the ability to complete your look, complement your mood, and generally increase your confidence. So in honor on National Lipstick Day (July 29), we rounded up our editors favorite lipsticks— the ones that we wear on repeat and never disappoint. Everyone has their own style which means variety abounds from bold reds, to sweet berries, and subtle neutrals. One of our faves might very well become one of your favorites, too.
Tap through for eight awesome, NYLON-approved lipsticks.
“I've been loyal to this poppy orange-red shade for nearly a decade. It doesn't smudge, lasts for hours without reapplication, and complements my otherwise minimal makeup routine when I need to amp up the glam. I keep one in every handbag!” —Alyssa Vingan, Editor in Chief