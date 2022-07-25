Patricia Fox
Creative layout with pink teddy bear with towel turban, cucumber slices and luxury jewelry on pastel...
Shutterstock

Beauty

11 Ways To Treat Yourself On National Self-Care Day

You deserve it.

While self care is often associated with mindfulness, meditation and yoga mats - let us not forget the this act of self love is a complete experience of activities that encourage us to take care of our total selves - mind, body, and soul.

Here are NYLONS product recommendations to bring complete wellness home for National Self Care Day.

Face Sculptor Beauty Roller
Skin Gym

Give yourself a professional face massage at home with this facial roller to work in your favorite serums and effortlessly sculpt your face shape.

