Beauty
You deserve it.
While self care is often associated with mindfulness, meditation and yoga mats - let us not forget the this act of self love is a complete experience of activities that encourage us to take care of our total selves - mind, body, and soul.
Here are NYLONS product recommendations to bring complete wellness home for National Self Care Day.
Give yourself a professional face massage at home with this facial roller to work in your favorite serums and effortlessly sculpt your face shape.