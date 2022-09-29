Patricia Fox
11 New Fall Fragrances To Try (That Aren’t Pumpkin Spice)

Channel seasonal vibes with a new scent.

It’s not only fall— it’s cuffing season, so you’ll want to smell especially good and inviting. While the sweet fruits, light flowers, and effervescent notes tend to rule the warmer months, more intimate-feeling scents like vanilla, amber, and musk are more alluring to our senses in fall. Here we’ve rounded up the best new fall fragrances you’ll want to cozy up with now.

Good Fortune Eau de Parfum
Viktor&Rolf

Viktor & Rolf’s latest fragrance emanates romance with seductive florals and a base of rich vanilla for the sweetest attraction.

