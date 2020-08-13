There's a trending ingredient taking over the skincare world. If you've spent any time contemplating what new product to add to your daily beauty pampering routine, it's likely that you've noticed an increase in the inclusion of niacinamide. Featured in items ranging from serums to soaps, niacinamide is having a moment in the skincare spotlight.

Dr. Mona Vand, Doctor of Pharmacy and consulting beauty & wellness expert for Bliss, told NYLON that the inclusion of niacinamide comes to down a continued consumer interest in skincare — which has grown to include an interest in particular ingredients. Vand notes that because of Instagram, TikTok, and countless beauty influencers, information about caring for your skin is hard to avoid. "Skin care is becoming a trend, whereas in the past it wasn’t thought about as much at a younger age. We only had a couple options over the counter," she said. "People are more interested in natural holistic approaches to their health, and niacinamide is a perfect example of a clean and natural skin care ingredient."

What Is Niacinamide?

According to Dr. Christopher Zoumalan, niacinamide is an incredibly beneficial resource in skincare products. A form of a B3 vitamin, "niacinamide has been shown to be effective in treating various skin conditions from hyperpigmentation, acne, atopic dermatitis, and anti-aging, just to name a few," he said.

Dr. Vand further explored the ingredient's many beneficial aspects, telling NYLON, "It can act as an antioxidant which protects the outer layer of the skin by blocking environmental toxins, increasing collagen production, and diminishing enlarged pores and blemishes. It also acts as an anti-inflammatory, so it's used in many skincare products because it can really help people who suffer from problem-skin without being overly aggressive."

What Are The Benefits Of Using Products With Niacinamide?

When included in skincare products, niacinamide has many incredible benefits, Dr. Vand said. She called it a great all-in-one product, saying it can tackle everything from fine lines to unwanted blemishes. And outside of skincare products, niacinamide is commonly found in many of the foods you eat, Dr. Zoumalan and Dr. Vand both noted.

The benefits of niacinamide will differ based on the product you use, but Dr. Zoumalan did note that you should keep alert for possible skin irritation. He cautioned of "carefully using" the product, and suggested reaching out to a dermatologist or trusted medical professional if you experience unwanted side effects.

Now that you're well-versed in all things niacinamide, it's time to get shopping. Below, are some of the best skincare products containing niacinamide.

