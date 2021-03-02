Nina Dobrev's extensive work in the beauty industry will continue. Previously named as an ambassador for Dior Beauty in 2019, the Hollywood star is expanding on that partnership, and will now serve as the US ambassador for Maison Christian Dior.

With her new title, Dobrev will serve as ambassador for both Dior branches, and you can expect to see her a lot more in accompanying campaigns and brand imagery. Maison Christian Dior collections include fragrances, soaps, candles, and creams. "I'm thrilled to continue my relationship with Dior. It has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember, but the reality of joining the family has been even more beautiful than I could have ever imagined," she said in a press release.

As for what scent in the collection she loves most, Dobrev shared her personal recommendation, saying she gravitates towards Baladge Sauvage. "It's smells like summer caramel. Warm, inviting and mysterious. Its English translation is 'A Wild Ride,' which is what I want the symphony of my life to smell like," she added.

Speaking with Harpers Bazaar of her 2019 appointment to Dior Beauty, Dobrev had expressed how much she admired the brand. "I traveled a lot as a young girl. We did road trips and we got on planes a lot. My family lived in Europe. I remember seeing the Dior campaigns in the airports. I always looked up to Dior. It felt so timeless and classy and elegant in every way," she said.