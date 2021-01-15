Since joining in 2013, Nordstrom's Vice President of Creative Projects Olivia Kim has reinvigorated the retailer through trend-forward collaborations and a series of "pop-in shops" that not only made shoppers want to travel in-store, but to actually stay a while. Despite the lack of in-person shopping over the last year, Kim and her team continue to find interesting ways to liven up Nordstrom's offerings. That is most certainly the case for its most recent project, an ode to bodies and exploration dubbed the Pop-In@Nordstrom Self Love.

Launched on January 15, the Pop-In sees a new sexual wellness category for the retailer, unveiling a meticulously curated, taboo-free curation of products that encourage customers to relish in their own personal power and pleasure, from inclusive lingerie (up to size 3X) to vibrators chic enough to leave out as home decor. Available in select stores and online, the Self Love Pop-In will run through March 14.

Model is wearing an araks set available at Pop-In@Nordstrom Self Love. Pop-In@Nordstrom Self Love

“With all that is going on in the world right now, our latest shop concept encourages our customers to pause and take a moment to focus on themselves," Kim shared in a press release. "We wanted to take a different approach to the idea of wellbeing, whether it’s about looking good or feeling good, self-care, empowerment, and love are at the heart of our latest Pop-In@Nordstrom."

Across the categories of lingerie and loungewear, jewelry, sexual wellness and intimacy, bath, body, and personal care, you'll find brands like Lunya, araks, Dame, Lord Jones, Heretic Parfum, Lasette, and so many more — from favorites to new finds — within the offerings.

"I’m excited to bring our customers a modern, bold, and inclusive shopping experience designed to destigmatize pleasure and leave our customers feeling strong, confident, comfortable, and non-apologetic about self-love,” said Kim.

See more of what Nordstrom's Self Love Pop-In has to offer while it's here on Nordstrom.com/pop from now through March 14.