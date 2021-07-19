11 of Normani’s Best Music Video Beauty Moments

Although she started out as a member of Fifth Harmony, Normani’s solo career has eclipsed her previous girl band fame. Now, preparing to drop a new album, her music video for her new single “Wild Side” just broke the internet. The classic ’90s R&B tune was accompanied by some seriously saucy visuals and glamorous beauty looks that we just can’t stop thinking about.

Up ahead, we’ve gathered all of the singer’s best beauty music video moments yet.