Beauty
Rhinestones, pimple patches, dots, and more.
Every fashion week, you can expect a few mainstay beauty looks to appear. Red lips and glowing skin never fail, but for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, beauty had a bent towards the unusual. On the runways, the face gems trend evolved to something newer and more exciting. Models were shown wearing body stickers, decorative pimple patches, rhinestones, and much more.
Up ahead, check out some of the most unexpected beauty accessories from the spring runways.
At Puppets & Puppets, Starface’s forthcoming Black Star launch (out October 12) became the fist pimple patches to ever walk the runway. Makeup artist Fara Homidi used the cute star-shaped patches in place of face gems and body paint to create futuristic looks on otherwise fresh-faced models.