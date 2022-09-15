Every fashion week, you can expect a few mainstay beauty looks to appear. Red lips and glowing skin never fail, but for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, beauty had a bent towards the unusual. On the runways, the face gems trend evolved to something newer and more exciting. Models were shown wearing body stickers, decorative pimple patches, rhinestones, and much more.

Up ahead, check out some of the most unexpected beauty accessories from the spring runways.