If beauty is a game of trial and error, consider us extremely experienced. Over the past year, the NYLON team has collectively swatched, spritzed, scrubbed, glossed, masked, and moisturized our way through an alarming number of products in pursuit of one thing: finding the ones actually worth obsessing over. The result is the inaugural NYLON Beauty 100, our definitive edit of the products that earned permanent residency on our vanities, in our medicine cabinets, and at the bottom of our going-out bags.

Reading through this list, you'll notice a few recurring themes. We love glowy skin, a statement lip, a niche signature scent, and anything that can withstand a long day that somehow turns into an even longer night. These are the products that made us look alive after too little sleep, pulled together when we were running late, and generally hotter on any given day. You’re welcome.

Makeup

Skin Care + Body

Fragrance

Hair

Tools