Beauty
The NYLON Beauty 100
We swatched. We tested. We obsessed. These are the 100 beauty products that earned permanent spots in our routines this year.
If beauty is a game of trial and error, consider us extremely experienced. Over the past year, the NYLON team has collectively swatched, spritzed, scrubbed, glossed, masked, and moisturized our way through an alarming number of products in pursuit of one thing: finding the ones actually worth obsessing over. The result is the inaugural NYLON Beauty 100, our definitive edit of the products that earned permanent residency on our vanities, in our medicine cabinets, and at the bottom of our going-out bags.
Reading through this list, you'll notice a few recurring themes. We love glowy skin, a statement lip, a niche signature scent, and anything that can withstand a long day that somehow turns into an even longer night. These are the products that made us look alive after too little sleep, pulled together when we were running late, and generally hotter on any given day. You’re welcome.
Makeup
Achieving the no-makeup makeup look is especially challenging when you struggle with chronic hyperpigmentation, but I've come pretty d*mn close with this concealer. It's super lightweight and easily blendable — just how I like it.
My hunt for a boy-makeup-approved lightweight serum-foundation is over. The smallest of drops handily neutralizes any redness on my face while still letting my natural skin shine — I don’t pay bundles for skin care products to not show off the efforts of my labor.
Some days I just want gentle rosy cheeks, other days I'm in the mood to look tastefully sunburnt — I can do both with this easily blendable formula. It's infused with squalane and rosehip oil, so it melts into your cheeks and doesn't give that cakey looks some other powders do.
I'm no makeup artist, but toss me this palette and somehow it does the job for you. Twelve shades in three textures that all work in such harmony in a forgiving, blendable formula — it's hard to mess a look up with these neutrals.
Skin Care + Body
Dry skin girlies, rise. This has been my new go-to cleanser on nights where my skin is feeling extra thirsty. It's moisturizing, fragrance-free, and so gentle that if a baby had a skin care routine, this would be in it.
Why use a regular old hyaluronic acid when you could use one that also doubles as a primer and a foundation booster? The light-pink formulation is creamy yet moist, and it gives you that post-facial glow in an instant.
My new morning moisturizer holy grail that plays well with SPFs, serums, and toners. The weight is right in between a gel and a cream, and just two pumps covers me from my six-head to my neck, so don’t cower at the cost: One bottle will last you months.
The weirdest product I tested this year, and I mean that as a compliment. If you’re not afraid of true shine that could distract anyone passing you, spritz this on in the afternoon and feel the light oil-water combo lock in hydration.
For those of us who spend an hour on our face and approximately six seconds on the rest of our body. Adding this one step helps your body moisturizer absorb better thanks to its natural exfoliant properties.
If you've been out of college longer than you were in it (it sneaks up on us all!), this is a must-have for your daily routine. This peptide-rich serum is the holy grail for boosting skin's bounciness and reducing fine lines.
Fragrance
After buying myself several dozen bouquets of peonies and lusting after their scent, I crossed my fingers and hoped this scent would deliver. It hits the top note right on the head while still being fresh, and the musky and woody undertones make this truly universal.
My official scent of the summer. Sweet, fruity fragrances can get too close to smelling like your middle school body spray, but the cardamom and sandalwood notes peek out and balance the mango with wear throughout the day to elevate this delicious tropical perfume.
Hair
As someone who struggles with hair build up, dry shampoo is usually way more of a miss than it is a hit. This product has been a game changer; no more scrubbing my scalp extra hard the day after dry shampooing to break down the leftover residue.
My hair might not be as naturally blond as it once was, so I make sure to do everything I can to preserve its color. This shampoo prevents my hair from falling victim to brassiness and leaves me looking like the 100% natural blond I used to be.
Tools
We're not all coordinated enough to give ourselves traditional blowouts... Get the same (or dare I say bettter) effect with this thermal brush with aloe-infused bristles and negative ions for frizz-free, bombshell hair.
I try to avoid straighteners at all costs because I find them too drying and stiffening, so finding this was like striking gold. The steam from this brush brings moisture back into the hair, minimizes breakage, and leaves my hair free-flowing (think a horse's mane blowing in the wind).
As I've matured past my mid-twenties, I've come to terms with the fact that a good makeup brush is worth the investment. This one makes blending foundation easy and leaves behind zero streaks, even in a rush.