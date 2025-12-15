Inside Revlon’s Beauty Bodega Pop-Up Where Dupes Went Deluxe

Not even 30 degree weather and a biting winter chill could keep New Yorkers from showing up in full force for NYLON x Revlon’s whimsical Beauty Bodega Pop-Up in the Lower East Side on December 12th. A line of influencers, editors, and makeup enthusiasts wrapped around the corner — and continued growing for hours even after doors opened — eagerly awaiting to be among the first to experience the brand’s latest launch behind the bodega-style façade.

Once inside, visitors were immersed in a sweet winter escape where “dupes go deluxe.” What looked like a classic corner bodega from the street revealed itself to be a fully reimagined beauty haven centered around Revlon’s new Glimmer Lip Treat Balm + Mask — the all-in-one lip essential designed to end the endless hunt, settle the great “holy grail” debate, and prove that a dupe can outdo the prestige version. A “super dupe” if you will.

The hype around this launch? Completely justified — but you need to try it IRL to understand. This isn't your basic lip balm: think hydrating peptides that plump and smooth, a luxe cocktail of shea butter, jojoba butter, and 5% plant-based squalane that works overtime as both your daily essential and your overnight treatment. Available in five delicious scents (and one scent-free option), each tube also features a cushiony silicone flexi-tip applicator that makes gliding the balm on that much more comfortable and easy.

There were no details left to chance. Shelves overflowed with the new lip balms, while vintage-style bodega ads plastered the walls. The decor paid homage to each scent: faux peaches in crates nodded to the peach bellini, "Your Daily Brew" coffee bags winked at the hazelnut latte, and more. After guests had a moment to admire the details, a bodega "employee" ushered them through a hidden door into a full-on holiday wonderland drenched in Revlon-red.

The journey inside continued first with a quick photo moment beside oversized nutcracker figures, followed by a stop at the “Duponomy Candy” counter, where guests filled bags with sweets inspired by the bright shades of the new lippie. Next came the “Serendupity Bar,” offering hot chocolate in flavors matched the lip balm scents — each served in a custom, NYC-style bodega cup for the perfect seasonal touch.

The final stop was arguably the main attraction: the lip balm counter, where guests selected their favorite Glimmer Lip Treat Balm + Mask to take home in the cutest mini, designer bag-inspired gift bag.

Winter treats, beauty gifts, and a playful bodega glow-up — NYLON x Revlon’s pop-up proved that sometimes it’s worth braving the cold, especially when you can get a taste of what deluxe means without the markup.

All photos by Jutharat 'Poupay' Pinyodoonyachet.