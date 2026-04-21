After a long and arduous winter, we’re prepared to be outside all summer long with as little clothes as possible. Though we still have a few more weeks of springtime knits and lightweight jackets ahead of us, now’s the time to start working on your body with a little help from NYX.

For the first time in the company’s 25-year history, NYX is expanding its portfolio from face to body with the launch of the Fat Oil Body collection, a new line of glowy body oils, hydrating lotions, and refreshing mists available in four sweet, stackable scents: Sugar Baddie, Coconut Cutie, Juicy Boo, and Caramelt Mami. Each product contains restorative ingredients like vitamin E and avocado oil, and comes in bold neon packaging not unlike the brand’s Fat Oil lip oils, providing all-day shine and moisture for less than $20. And because you can never have too much hydration, NYX is also launching a limited-edition Butt Mask alongside the collection to nourish your cheeks just in time for bikini season. They truly thought of everything.

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Of course, no one gives body quite like Megan Thee Stallion, so to celebrate the launch, NYX has tapped the help of the Houston-born rapper for a new Caramelt Mami Body Oil campaign – soundtracked to her 2020 hit “Body,” naturally. “When I first tried the Caramelt Mami Body Oil, I just loved the scent – it smelled so good and just like caramel!” Megan Thee Stallion tells NYLON exclusively. “Filming [the campaign] was such a blast and, when you genuinely like the product, it always feels easy.”

Hotties will appreciate the oil’s “phenomenal” scent and “perfect glow,” says Meg, and as the inventor of Hot Girl Summer, the rapper plans to use the Caramelt Mami Body Oil all season long. “Whether I’m relaxing by a pool, a beach or just outside having a fun time, it’s the perfect product to get that effortless and elevated glow and set the tone.”

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“Being a Caramelt Mami is all about owning your glow and your individuality,” Megan continues. “It’s about showing up as your best self every single day and embracing your beauty and your energy.”

The Caramelt Mami Body Oil and extended Fat Oil Body Collection are available now via the NYX website.