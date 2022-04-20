Off-White's Beauty Line 'Paperwork' Is Here

Spearheaded by late designer Virgil Abloh, Off—White has dominated the high fashion scene since launching in 2014, and now the brand is making a new exciting venture into the beauty space. Its new beauty line “Paperwork” released the first drop today, with the brand calling the new venture a “blank canvas in a new realm” and a “creative platform of visionary elements that celebrate color across fragrance, makeup, and nails.”

The first look at the brand took place at the Off-White Fall 2022 show, where runway models like Kendall Jenner walked down the runway with face stencils that referenced the then-upcoming new line. According to Vogue, Abloh described Paperwork as “another canvas, another surface for human expression” before his passing last fall.

Off—White announced the new venture on social media with lab-like imagery, teasing the “Paperwork” fragrance collection today. “The "PAPERWORK" fragrance collection explores the notion of fragrance as a statement of self. Crafted by Virgil Abloh in collaboration with celebrated perfumers Alexis Dadier, Jerome Epinette, and Sidonie Lancesseur, four Solutions connect the dots between scent and imagination, taking inspiration from '90s nostalgia, bougie classics, and natural earth elements,” the brand captioned the post on Instagram.

The collection acts like a "toolkit," complete with four signature scents, six nail polishes, six pigment sticks in assorted colors, and several face stencils (like the ones on the runway. With only the fragrances currently available on the Off-White Website so far, the new line will be also available through an exclusive partnership with web-based retailer Farfetch.