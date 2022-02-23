Bella Hadid’s Slicked-Back Hair Look Has Inspired The #OlaplexBun Trend On TikTok

If you’ve heard of the “clean girl aesthetic” on TikTok, you’ll know it usually involves light makeup, perfectly-groomed brows, and slicked-back hair. The look often exemplified by the likes of Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber has been trending on the app over the past few months. Now, TikTokers have created a routine for getting the clean hair look, including cult-favorite hair repairing brand Olaplex. Using multiple of the brand’s products, the purpose is to achieve the shiny, slicked-back hair look while also acting as a leave-in treatment for healthier hair (and sidestepping the use of potentially harsher hair spray or gel).

The hashtag #OlaplexBun already has over 5 million views on TikTok, and many a number of tutorials that went viral before the hashtag. Others have called it the “Olaplex slick bun” or “Bella Hadid bun”, if you want to go searching. “When you spend the morning with a wet low bun and Olaplex 3 in your hair and know you'll have dreamy hair by tonight,” wrote one person in a viral TikTok posted in January. Olaplex No. 3 is the brand’s original at-home hair perfector and best-selling hair repairing treatment. It promises to reduce breakage and visibly strengthen hair, improving its look and feel.

There are multiple ways and multiple videos showing how to to achieve the slicked back or “clean girl” hair look using Olaplex, but primarily there are two tried-and-tested methods, advised by the Olaplex brand. Both include starting by dampening your hair with water. For a sleek look while your at-home treatment processes, you’ll want to apply Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector all over hair for 10 minutes. It’s more like a mask, that’s not embarrassing to be seen by others.

For an all-day wearable look, you can apply Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother, which is the leave-in treatment, all over your hair and brush your hair to distribute the product and part your hair cleanly in the middle with a comb. To achieve that extra polished slicked back look, you can also add a few drops of Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil to add that next level shine, like you’ll see in many TikTok tutorials. Use a dense bristle brush to pull back your hair and secure it using a hair tie, preferably a soft scrunchie or spiral hair tie to also minimize damage). One person on TikTok says this look is their go-to for when they’re running errands throughout the day.

While we’re still waiting to hear if Bella Hadid herself uses Olaplex in her signature sleek slicked-back buns, we figure if we can get a similar look while nourishing our hair, the trend is worth a try.