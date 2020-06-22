Olay Teamed Up With Society6 On A Collection That’ll Remind You To Put On SPF

Before you officially begin your day, Olay and Society6 want you to remember to apply sunscreen. The two brands teamed up for a collection of items that touch on the importance of applying sun protection. Called The SPF Collection, the line, which is available online now through Society6, features goodies including framed art, tote bags, makeup bags, cellphone cases, and more.

As Olay explained in a press release, it intends for the products to serve as a daily reminder to always wear sunscreen. According to a recent survey conducted by Olay, only 23% of those that participated in its survey admitted to wearing sunscreen daily. And as dermatologists and skin care have explained, sunscreen is a vital tool in the prevention of skin cancers and pre-cancers.

In order to possibly improve the rate of application, Olay created a number of items with prints that feature reminders that SPF is a central step in any routine. The collection includes a white yoga mat emblazoned with a bright sun and the words "Dressed in SPF" and a travel mug with a checklist that includes a schedule of "scrunchie, smile, and SPF." Matching hand and bath towels are also available, and one large shower curtain adorably reads, "Suncare is self care."

Spanning art, accessories, bathroom, and lifestyle categories, the collection retails for $12 to $55. As an added bonus, with any Olay x Society6 purchase, shoppers will receive an additional 10 percent discount for any Olay SPF on Olay.com.

See some of the sunny summer-approved items, below.