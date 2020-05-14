Expanding its mani empire, Olive & June, the Instagram-friendly nail salon, has announced its first major collaboration. Offering salon-quality manis at home with its collection of colorful polishes and nail stickers, Olive & June unveiled its pink-colored box of nail polish goodies, which was created with the help of Nabela Noor, the boundary-breaking influencer and founder of Zeba. And in keeping with the mission statement of Noor's revolutionary self-care platform, the Olive & June Loves Zeba box is all about getting your best nails without even having to leave home.

Launched on May 14, the Olive & June Loves Zeba box features everything needed for a day of self-care, including seven new summer-inspired shades of nail polish, top coat, cuticle serum, nail clippers, and more. The collection can be purchased as an entire set for $84 or as a collection of polish for $64. single polish colors are also available for purchase.

Made with the help of Noor's lifestyle brand, the collection is intended to encourage users to indulge in self-care. "The Mani Mood for this collection is Into You. No matter who you are, what you do, we want you to feel like youʼre always into you. This campaign is all about loving yourself and expressing yourself in all the ways that make you feel unstoppable. Because when youʼre into you, the whole world is too," a press release read.

Noor also posted more about the collection on her Instagram, writing, "Inspired by our Zeba Standard of sizing, we chose uplifting shade names that describe our community to add the perfect amount of positivity to those extra precious and NEEDED self-care moments." She noted that the two companies also wished to encourage others to express themselves, even if that means using a colorful shade of polish that aligns with your personality.

Admire the colorful collection, below.

Courtesy of brand.