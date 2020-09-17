Long before at-home manicures became more or less the only option in the days of quarantine, Los Angeles-favorite Olive & June was making sure you had everything you needed to replicate the salon experience on your own. From the on-trend polishes and tool sets to its innovative Poppy — a universal polish bottle handle that stabilizes each stroke — the brand has made it easy to master your own manicure. Today, it goes even further with the introduction of the Olive & June Hand Serum, the brand's first-ever non-nail product, designed to give you the same lightweight, ultra-absorbing hydration you're used to at the end of any salon visit.

Available online for $18, the Hand Serum is infused with moisture-locking hyaluronic acid, smoothing cactus flower, and fruit extracts rich with AHAs to gently exfoliate and brighten the skin. With more of a gel-like texture than the common hand cream, this product absorbs quickly without leaving any greasy feel behind. Completely vegan and cruelty free, the Hand Serum was conceptualized after the success of the brand's Cuticle Serum — one of its best-selling, cult-favorite products that customers were beginning to use all over their hands.

Courtesy of Olive & June

"The formulation is similar to Cuticle Serum in that they are both super moisturizing, hydrating formulas that are lightweight and non-greasy. They both include our hero ingredient cactus flower as well and were created with face [and] eye serums in mind," Olive & June's founder and CEO, Sarah Gibson Tuttle, told NYLON. "Cuticle Serum was, in fact, based off of an under eye serum, formulated to treat the delicate dry cuticles as an eye cream would treat the dry, thin layer of skin under the eyes. We spent a year perfecting a new formula that was just as moisturizing and would treat the hands and continue to hydrate and repair skin over time."

The launch makes sense for the brand, given its category and its earlier success with a similar product, but the Hand Serum comes at time where hand creams are infiltrating the market at record rates. According to Tuttle, she's confident in what the brand has designed, and that consumers will be able to tell the difference between Olive & June's offering versus everything else out there.

"We chose not to introduce a hand cream, but rather treat the hands with a lightweight, non-greasy, super hydrating serum that can be used once or twice a day with super impactful ingredients that work to repair the skin instantly while building hydration over time. The formula hydrates, brightens and increases the long-term hydration of your hands over time with regular use," she says. "Our mission is to make salon-perfect manicures accessible to everyone, everywhere, and hand care is an undeniable part of your self-care, at-home mani experience."

Shop the Hand Serum for $18, or together with the Cuticle Serum for $32, straight from oliveandjune.com.