Olivia Rodrigo might be the biggest trendsetter of 2021. So, when she drops a music video with mermaid-like dip-dyed pink hair, everyone takes notice. In the recent video, the singer croons the sad breakup lyrics of “Traitor” and wistfully meanders around an arcade and a parking lot, but she can’t help but look really cool. Her pink hair in the video is the work of Los Angeles colorist Jess Gonzalez, but it’s got us all thinking that maybe we should consider a little at-home hair color experiment.

Pink is one of the easiest unnatural hair shades to pull off. The warm undertones are flattering against most skin tones, and the color can fade without invoking the chlorine-like look of blue or green dyes. If you’ve been thinking about going pink, here’s your sign to give it a shot. Ahead, tap through for 8 different dyes to consider for your color transformation.