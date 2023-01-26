Beauty
These scents will transport you back in time.
What did the ’90s smell like? It’s hard if not impossible to describe a decade—or an era of your life—with a scent. But it’s what Abigail Cook Stone, co-founder and CEO of Otherland Candles set out to do with her new scent collection.
“Knowing that scent is the strongest trigger of memory, I was inspired to create this nostalgic collection around my favorite decade,” says Stone in a press release. “From Clueless to Clarissa and Lip Smackers to lava lamps, this is my daydreamy tribute to growing up in the 90s.”