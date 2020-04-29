Looking Back: The Most Over The Top Met Gala Beauty Looks

Each year, the Metropolitan Museum's Met Gala provides jaw-dropping celebrity fashions and equally mesmerizing beauty looks. No matter the year's theme, one could always count on the Met Gala to include over the top beauty routines, and NYLON is rounding up the very best ones.

From Miley's unexpected spikey moment in 2013 to Solange's du-rag halo in 2018, the Met Gala has never been short on dramatic makeup and hair.

The 2020 Met Gala may be (sadly) postponed, but that doesn't mean you can't take a look back and relive some of the Met magic. Ahead, tap through some of the most over the top Met Gala beauty looks from the past decade.