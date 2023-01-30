Beauty
Lipsticks, palettes, liquid eyeshadows, and more.
With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, Pat McGrath has taken on the spirit of the holiday and created a new makeup collection inspired by love. With a romantic color palette of pinks, peaches, burgundys, and golds, the new products deliver a lit-from-within glow on any complexion. So, whether you’re looking for a Galentines Day gift or a new way to create a mesmerizing date night makeup look—this collection has you covered.
The Pat McGrath Labs Love Collection is now available to shop at patmcgrath.com.
The collection debuts three new shades of Satin Allure Lipstick, which offer buildable color and also make your lips look irresistible and feel seductively soft.