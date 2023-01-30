With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, Pat McGrath has taken on the spirit of the holiday and created a new makeup collection inspired by love. With a romantic color palette of pinks, peaches, burgundys, and golds, the new products deliver a lit-from-within glow on any complexion. So, whether you’re looking for a Galentines Day gift or a new way to create a mesmerizing date night makeup look—this collection has you covered.

The Pat McGrath Labs Love Collection is now available to shop at patmcgrath.com.