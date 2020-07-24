Beauty
Patrick Ta Beauty’s Newest Launch Is All About Glossy, Glowing Skin
The makeup artist behind Shay Mitchell and Addison Rae is letting the skin have the spotlight this time around.
From the makeup artist known for his major red carpet glamour comes a collection made to let your skin have all the shine. On July 24, Patrick Ta Beauty released Major Glow 2.0, a tightly edited line of three go-to products designed to give the skin on your face and body a natural, luminous glow from head to toe.
Available at PatrickTa.com, Sephora, and UK's Cult Beauty, the collection consists of three universal, everyday products: Major Glow All Over Glow Balm ($50), an ultra-nourishing non-sticky face and body gloss formulated with jojoba oil and shea butter to soften the skin; Major Glow Dewy Face Mist ($38) designed to go on weightless without any excess drip, before or after applying makeup to soothe and hydrate the skin; and the Major Glow Softening Lip Masque ($22), an all-day lip treatment that locks in moisture and makes for hydrated, soft, and plump-looking lips with no sticky feel.
Ta — whose clients include a long list of celebrities and influencers like Olivia Munn, Shay Mitchell, and Addison Rae — dreamt up the collection as a follow up to his brand's Major Beauty Headlines collection which, in stark contrast, was full of bold matte, powder, and cream colors.
"A year and a half ago, Major Glow was dedicated to the women who gave me inspiration and the confidence to do what I'm doing now, and let me even have a voice when I started my brand," Ta tells NYLON. "Major Glow 2.0 is an evolution of that. I would consider it the new type of glow: it's more refined, it's more natural, it's that glass skin vibe that everyone is always asking for. I just wanted to make this more universal for the every day woman, because I think Major Glow was more high intensity, high shine with lots of glitter. So [2.0] is the more matured collection."
See the collection in action, below.