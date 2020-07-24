From the makeup artist known for his major red carpet glamour comes a collection made to let your skin have all the shine. On July 24, Patrick Ta Beauty released Major Glow 2.0, a tightly edited line of three go-to products designed to give the skin on your face and body a natural, luminous glow from head to toe.

Available at PatrickTa.com, Sephora, and UK's Cult Beauty, the collection consists of three universal, everyday products: Major Glow All Over Glow Balm ($50), an ultra-nourishing non-sticky face and body gloss formulated with jojoba oil and shea butter to soften the skin; Major Glow Dewy Face Mist ($38) designed to go on weightless without any excess drip, before or after applying makeup to soothe and hydrate the skin; and the Major Glow Softening Lip Masque ($22), an all-day lip treatment that locks in moisture and makes for hydrated, soft, and plump-looking lips with no sticky feel.

Patrick Ta Beauty

Ta — whose clients include a long list of celebrities and influencers like Olivia Munn, Shay Mitchell, and Addison Rae — dreamt up the collection as a follow up to his brand's Major Beauty Headlines collection which, in stark contrast, was full of bold matte, powder, and cream colors.

"A year and a half ago, Major Glow was dedicated to the women who gave me inspiration and the confidence to do what I'm doing now, and let me even have a voice when I started my brand," Ta tells NYLON. "Major Glow 2.0 is an evolution of that. I would consider it the new type of glow: it's more refined, it's more natural, it's that glass skin vibe that everyone is always asking for. I just wanted to make this more universal for the every day woman, because I think Major Glow was more high intensity, high shine with lots of glitter. So [2.0] is the more matured collection."

See the collection in action, below.