Prada Is Pushing Pastel False Lashes For Fall

At this point, it’s safe to say that Prada has a thing for false eyelashes. The Italian fashion house sent models down the runway with haunted doll eyes at its Spring/Summer 2023 show last year, completely covering their eyes with ultra-long and downward-turned lashes. On Thursday, the brand showcased a more vibrant (and less cursed) take on the bold falsies trend, decorating the models’ eyes with pastel colors for their Fall/Winter 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week.

The show, which included models Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, was titled “Recycling Beauty” (no, this doesn’t mean that the false lashes were already used). The collection was a reevaluation of Prada’s identity for the next generation of fashion lovers, examining societal gender norms with a fresh take on what is “natural beauty” and transforming uniforms from “sartorial representations of responsibility” by utilizing the aesthetic language of evening wear. Models walked down the runway in oversized suede suiting, cozy overcoats, silk button-downs, neckties, and pointed-toe pumps.

When it came to hair and makeup, the Prada kept it simple with gelled-down straight hair with a middle part, done by Guido Palau, and natural-looking makeup by Pat McGrath. Some models with shorter hair also had their hair swept into a side part. Hadid wore blush-colored false lashes, while Jenner was spotted with ice blue eyelash extensions, with the soft colorful eyelashes becoming the real stars of the show. Other models also wore deep green lashes.

Since the palette of the collection was mostly muted with soft greys, whites, and browns, the color-filled eyelash extensions provided a pop that is usually achieved through bold eyeshadow or lipstick. Proving that false lashes can be used for more than just achieving longer lengths, Prada has once again encouraged us to get more creative with our eyelash game. Unlike the Spring/Summer 2023 lashes, however, this trend is actually day-to-day wearable. Excuse us while we invest in some pastel falsies right now.