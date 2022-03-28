The 2022 Oscars Prove Prom Hair Is Back

Undone hair and beachy waves have ruled red carpet hairstyles in the recent era. Once a look that helped to modernize stuffy formalwear has become so ubiquitous that it has also become mundane. With award shows finally back in full swing in 2022, it seems that what was familiar now needs a change up. This year, more is more when it comes to beauty, with many celebrities choosing to elevate their gowns with meticulously styled updos. Whether the styles are low and wispy or tall and structured, they all call to mind the looks of ’90s and ’00s high school dances past when wearing your hair up was the only way to signify elegance and a special occasion.

Up ahead the best updos of the 2022 Oscars that prove prom hair is back.