Sam Neibart
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBRE 23: Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Versace Ready to Wear Spring/Sum...
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Beauty

Beauty Went Punk On The Spring 2023 Runways

Fell in love with an emo girl.

Spring is usually a season that calls for bright colors and renewed hope coming after a dark winter. But on the Spring 2023 runways, there was a reoccurring theme through all of the cities of punk moodiness—especially when it came to the beauty looks. Up ahead, the most emo beauty moments from fashion month that will be trending for seasons to come.

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Thom Browne

Thom Browne showed major dark clown energy on the runway with mowhawks, spiked hair, and black, purple, and green lipstick.

