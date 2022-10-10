Beauty Went Punk On The Spring 2023 Runways

Beauty
Fell in love with an emo girl.
Spring is usually a season that calls for bright colors and renewed hope coming after a dark winter. But on the Spring 2023 runways, there was a reoccurring theme through all of the cities of punk moodiness—especially when it came to the beauty looks. Up ahead, the most emo beauty moments from fashion month that will be trending for seasons to come.
Thom Browne showed major dark clown energy on the runway with mowhawks, spiked hair, and black, purple, and green lipstick.