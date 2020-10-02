Lauren Rearick

Beauty

How to Recreate Your Favorite “Josie and The Pussycats” Beauty Looks

Letters to Cleo CD not included.

From the music to the outfits, Josie and the Pussycats was a film truly ahead of its time. Years later, and the film's '00s style is coming back around, making it the perfect time to recreate your own rockstar-ready beauty routine. Ahead, check out how you can incorporate some Pussycats-inspired glam for your stage look, or a run to the store.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Nylon’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

fb
tw

Tap