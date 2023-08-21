Rhode’s First Ever “Collab” is With Krispy Kreme

At the moment, it seems the beauty world has never been more obsessed with comparing skin to food and encouraging us all to look “biteable”. If you’re not getting a “glazed donut manicure” you might be trying out “strawberry girl” makeup or even self-identifying as a “tomato girl”. So it comes as no surprise that today Hailey Bieber—who loves to compare her skin to frosted donuts and has just declared it “strawberry girl summer” on Instagram—is announcing Rhode’s first-ever partnership with Krispy Kreme. It’s strawberry glaze doughnut summer.

The upcoming release will be a new flavor of Peptide Lip Treatment, Strawberry Glaze, inspired by Krispy Kreme’s iconic Strawberry Glaze doughnut. Launching officially on August 28th, the new product nods to Hailey Bieber’s “overall beauty philosophy of wanting to look like a glazed donut with dewy, hydrated skin”, says the brand in a press release.

Courtesy of Rhode

For those that align more with strawberry donuts than strawberry skincare or makeup (or perhaps those who are obsessed with both), Krispy Kreme will celebrate Rhode’s love of Strawberry Glaze by bringing back their doughnut flavor for one last bite of summer this Labor Day Weekend, September 1st through the 4th.

The Peptide Lip Treatment has been a fan-favorite amongst Rhode customers, alongside with going viral on beauty TikTok. The formula is 100% vegan, restoring and replenishing dry skin by locking in moisture and leveraging peptides for “visibly plumper and pillowy-soft lips”. The brand says the demand for new flavors of the treatment has come from customers directly, so be sure to act fast if you want to be able to sample the latest flavor. The new Strawberry Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment is available for preorder on the Rhode website now, with the official drop set for August 28th.