It’s been more than a year since Fenty Beauty discontinued its Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation. Although the brand has since rolled out more products in its skin-tint category, fans of the original dry complexion-friendly fave have been waiting for an updated true foundation. Well, now it’s officially here: Say hello to Soft’Lit Naturally Luminous Hydrating Longwear Foundation, a medium-coverage formula that Rihanna says has the “texture and luminosity” we want, plus skin care-level ingredients such as Kakadu plum extract for brightening and Cyperus papyrus leaf extract for hydration.

We caught up with the beauty mogul at Fenty Beauty’s Los Angeles launch party on April 26, where Rihanna was wearing the glowy new foundation, courtesy of her longtime makeup artist Priscilla Ono, and a bespoke Alexander McQueen dress. Below, Rihanna chats with NYLON about her preferred bedtime routine, her love of Bravo shows, and her mom-of-two style.

Fenty changed the game with foundation. What makes this one special?

This one is special because of not just the performance of this texture and the luminosity of the Soft’Lit Foundation but the ingredients. We added so many skin-loving ingredients into this potion. So you don’t just get the performance and the result. Your skin is actually benefiting every hour that you wear this foundation.

When do you reach for it?

I’m wearing it right now. You can wear it to an event or to the beach. You can wake up next to your boyfriend or girlfriend. Just sheer it out. No one will ever know you’re wearing it. It’s for every occasion, really.

I need to feel like the air is flowing, for one. And I need some ice on the nightstand. I need a hard-ish pillow and then a soft one. And I need one leg out. I am a roller and so is [my son] RZA. He’ll kick everyone to the sides of the bed.

How has your style changed since becoming a mom of two?

I think for me, you just want it to be easy, you want it to work. And that’s my same mantra with beauty and skin care. You want products that work. You want things that aren’t too complicated. You want things that you could take on the go and that has transcended throughout my entire life and even my wardrobe.

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Going back to the 2023 Super Bowl, how did you decide to share your pregnancy in that way?

I literally could not hide it. I wanted to just keep it to myself because I was so early, but I got to a point where I [would ask] my stylist Jahleel [Weaver], “Can my outfit stretch?” And he’d be like, “What? You won’t do that to me, right? You don’t hate me that much.” He worked with it, he figured it out, and we had a great time.

I’m not a Bravo person. Where do I start?

Oh my God, I’m so jealous. You get to start from the beginning of everything. Start from the beginning of Vanderpump Rules. I think you should just put all the Housewives franchises on paper, put it in a hat, and just pick one and start there, because you have to watch all. Everything ebbs and flows, right? Beverly Hills is on fire. Salt Lake City has to always be on fire. And Potomac, gosh, let’s see what they do with that. I feel like Andy [Cohen] needs to pay me at this point.