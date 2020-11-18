When it comes to hair, Rihanna is no stranger to completely switching things up. Her hair evolution from a bob with bangs to intricate braids and everything in between has always been something to take note of—and her latest 'do is no different. On Nov. 17th, the singer stepped onto the Santa Monica streets with her iconic mullet.

It was back in 2013 — at the height of becoming BadGalRiri — when she first appeared with the "business in the front, party in the back" hairstyle while attending New York Fashion Week, making young girls from all around try their shot at the Billy Ray Cyrus inspired style.

This isn't the first time she's re-introduced us to the mullet this year, though. In a trailer for her Savage x Fenty Show that she posted to her Instagram back in September, you can see a glimpse of the singer's jet black hair styled in a high and feathery with volume on top and a long mohawk in the back that passes her collarbone. Now, she rocks her old BadGal look with short wispy bangs in the front with it wavy and shoulder length in the back with just a hint of brown highlights as well.

Below, check out more of Rihanna's latest hairdo.