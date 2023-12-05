Rita Ora Wore a Chrome Dinosaur Spine At The BFAs

Last night the 2023 British Fashion Awards took place in London celebrating the best trailblazers an taste makers in the industry. The best of British fashion was represented, including Alexa Chung, Simone Ashley, Lila Moss, Maya Jama, Michaela Coel, and designers like Maximilian Davis and Martine Rose. American celebrities like Anne Hathaway and Pamela Anderson also stunned on the red carpet, and Paloma Elsesser became the first curve model to win the “Model of the Year” award. But there was one particularly avant-garde look caught everyone’s attention. Rita Ora arrived with her husband Taika Waititi, wearing a backless black gown showing off a 3D chrome dinosaur spine coming out of her back.

The badass full-body makeup moment was created by none other than British makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench, founder of the brand ISAMAYA Beauty, and Francesco Fabiani, a prosthetic makeup artist. “Another killer red carpet look for my gorgeous friend @ritaora for the BFAS !!! I love that she’s up for embodying my fantasies ❤️ with this chrome dino spine. Dream team,” Ffrench wrote on Instagram. Ora’s hairstylist for the evening was Rio Sreedharan. Her chrome manicure was created by nail artist Michelle Humphrey.

Ora continued to wear her prosthetic dino spine after the event, heading to the BFA after-party in cargo pants, a silver studded backless top, and black heels. With Ora performing at the star-studded post-event celebrating Edward Enninful's Trailblazer award, hosted by Natasha Poonawalla, her spikes were the star of the outfit. At the event, Ora posted back-first with the likes of Winnie Harlow, designer Harris Reed, and her husband, Waititi.

Considering that the BFA’s are all about innovation, it was only fitting to see makeup and prosthetic innovation up close at the event. With Ffrench on board, we can only hope that more celebrities use red carpet moments as an opportunity to bring us some Jurassic Park-inspired drama.