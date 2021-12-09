Sarah Jessica Parker’s Best ‘Sex and The City’-Era Beauty Looks

We’re as excited as ever for And Just Like That... A New Chapter of Sex and the City on HBO Max, and seeing how our favorite New York City ladies have evolved since we last saw them in the aughts. The original Sex and the City series ran for six seasons, from 1998 to 2004, placing it in the perfect moment for Y2K fashion and beauty. Now that all of these trends are returning, it’s worth revisiting one of the most influential women of the era. Everyone loves (or at least loves to talk about) Carrie’s style on the show, but what Sarah Jessica Parker was wearing off-screen at the same time was just as compelling.

And just like that, we rounded SJP’s 12 best Sex in the City era beauty moments.