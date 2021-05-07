Beauty
From "Icy Girl" to "Fast," revisit the rapper's most eye-catching on-screen looks.
If there’s one thing to know about young rapper Saweetie, it’s that she knows how to serve looks any day of the week. From flawless magazine editorials to natural beats on Instagram, the Icy Princess can do it all. Where she really shows, out, however are in her music videos.
Up ahead, click through to see the rapper’s best music video beauty moments so far, from “B.A.N.” to “Fast.”
As one of our first introductions to Saweetie, she wore this platinum blonde wig to let us know just how icy she is.