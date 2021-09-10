Selena Gomez’s Beauty Evolution, From Disney Teen to Makeup Mogul

Beauty
Brunette or blonde, she always looks incredible.
Selena Gomez has a signature look we all know and love. She entered the scene in her Disney days as a bouncy-haired brunette and she’s mostly embraced her natural look throughout the years. However, that doesn’t mean she’s never experimented with some more fashion-forward styles. Selena Gomez’s best beauty moments include trying out platinum blonde hair, rocking a chic lob, and dabbling with bold lipstick shades. Taking a look back, she’s had a bigger beauty evolution than you may remember.
At the 2007 Teen Choice Awards, Gomez wore her thick brunette hair in fluffy curls with rosy cheeks and lip gloss.