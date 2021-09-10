Jacquelyn Greenfield
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24: Selena Gomez attends 47th Annual AMA Awards - Arrivals at Microsof...
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Beauty

Selena Gomez’s Beauty Evolution, From Disney Teen to Makeup Mogul

Brunette or blonde, she always looks incredible.

Selena Gomez has a signature look we all know and love. She entered the scene in her Disney days as a bouncy-haired brunette and she’s mostly embraced her natural look throughout the years. However, that doesn’t mean she’s never experimented with some more fashion-forward styles. Selena Gomez’s best beauty moments include trying out platinum blonde hair, rocking a chic lob, and dabbling with bold lipstick shades. Taking a look back, she’s had a bigger beauty evolution than you may remember.

Up next, click through to see the singer and actress’s best beauty moments.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2007, Teen Choice Awards

At the 2007 Teen Choice Awards, Gomez wore her thick brunette hair in fluffy curls with rosy cheeks and lip gloss.

fb
tw

Tap