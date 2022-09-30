Sam Neibart

Beauty

September 2022’s Best Beauty Launches Will Keep You Cozy And Cute Throughout The Fall

NYLON’s picks for the best beauty buys of the month.

The air is getting cooler, the sunlight hours are getting shorter, and the days of staticky hat hair are quickly approaching. Adapting your beauty routines to the changing temps is only natural. If you’re looking for a place to start, here are 12 new beauty launches from September that will help set you up for beauty success heading into fall and beyond.

The Root-ine Scalp Serum
Arkive

Hairdresser Adam Reed’s new line encompasses all aspects of ‘headcare”, including haircare, scalp care, and self-care by using fragrances that promote a good head space.

