Sexual Wellness Brand Maude Released A Limited Edition Version Of Its Best-Selling Vibrator

Sexual wellness brand maude was behind ne of 2020's most popular vibrators, sold out time and time again. Now in the new year, its teamed up with Urban Outfitters, offering another chance to get your hands on the much loved vibe vibrator — and in a limited edition colorway.

On Jan. 25th, the super sleek vibe vibrator was made available for pre-order exclusively through Urban Outfitters, offered in a new relaxing mint color. It features 3 different speeds, an easy USB charging port, and can last up to two and half hours on one charge.

The vibe vibrator, or personal massager, is water resistant and made from high-quality platinum silicone. It's also phthalate (a substance added to plastics) and latex-free, so you can feel good about what you're putting into your body.

This is the first time the brand has collaborated with the retail space in an effort to bring sexual wellness to the forefront. "The sexual wellness industry has been monopolized for so many years by the same tired male-focused incumbents and hyper-feminine, trend-focused newer brands," Éva Goicochea, founder of maude, shared in the press release. "Our take at maude is that sex is human and we're building a company that completely rethinks the approach to the category."

The maude vibe in mint is now available for pre-order for $45 and is exclusively sold online at UrbanOutfitters.com, where you can now find a slew of maude's other best-selling products, from personal lubricant to condoms. Check out the partial offering now available at the retailer, below.