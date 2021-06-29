Inclusive Beauty Line UOMA by Sharon C. Launches at Walmart

The beauty world can often feel very exclusive. From prohibitively expensive pricing to limited color ranges, it’s safe to say that many brands aren’t able to cater to everyone. When a brand is up for that challenge, it’s something exciting to behold. Sharon Chuter of UOMA Beauty is making the effort with her newest beauty venture.

On June 18th, Chuter launched a new beauty line (it’s separate from UOMA Beauty), named UOMA by Sharon C., in 3,365 Walmart stores, on walmart.com, and uomabeauty.com. The new line shares some DNA with the original brand, as it prioritizes staying up to date with the hottest makeup and skincare trends. It however, has different branding, pricing, and a bent towards disrupting the clean, inclusive, and sustainable beauty movements.

“I have always despised the term ‘clean beauty’ and the industry around it– it’s less science and more misinformation, half-truths, and hysteria,” Chuter said in an official statement. “Worst of all, clean beauty is the least inclusive space in beauty.” Products marketed as clean can often can be considerably more expensive than others, which can make them unattainable and creates an air of distrust of other products, especially those that are more affordable. With UOMA by Sharon C., Chuter is keeping an eye towards using better ingredients sourced from nature and using eco-conscious and recyclable packaging all while maintaining an accessible price point. The entire range retails between $6 and $24 and will be available nationwide.

Courtesy of UOMA by Sharon C.

Skincare and makeup fans will all find something to love within the line and will perhaps discover something in a new: “We are stepping away from established beauty norms of being ‘category-led’ and, instead, recognizing the reality that we are serving a new age of category agnostic shoppers,” Chuter explains as the reason the line includes both skincare and makeup– and makeup with skincare elements. The new oil-free, 30-shade foundation range gives buildable coverage, but it also includes hydrating and brightening skincare ingredients. There is something for everyone between cleansing wipes, a vitamin C serum, poppy, glossy lip tints, a killer mascara, and much more.

“Beauty comes in every color, budget, and lifestyle,” says Chuter. “I am excited to show a new dimension to the UOMAverse,” she adds. You can shop UOMA by Sharon C., now. Below, take a look at the bright and fun campaign.

Courtesy of UOMA by Sharon C.

Courtesy of UOMA by Sharon C.

Courtesy of UOMA by Sharon C.