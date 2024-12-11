SHEGLAM's $10 Blueberry Primer Is A Dry Skin Girl's Dream

As someone with dry and sensitive skin, winter is my mortal enemy. That’s why, every morning, you’ll find me slathering on a combination of heavy moisturizer and sealing it in with a dab of Aquaphor — it’s the only thing that keeps my skin from breaking out or flaking when the temperatures dip. My makeup routine, however, has taken a bit more trial and error. Foundation and concealer still sometimes cling to my dry patches and, up until recently, I thought it was just something I had to live with. I’ve tried expensive primers and drugstore primers, but all either were too greasy, didn’t do anything, or broke out my highly-sensitive skin.

But one day, I came upon SHEGLAM’s Good Grip Hydrating Primer With Blueberry+AHA on my TikTok FYP. As an updated formula on the brand’s original Good Grip primer, it promised a dose of blueberry and alpha-hydroxy acid, intense moisture, and a radiant glow without causing blemishes and breakouts — and it was $10. Curious about whether or not this primer would finally be the answer my beauty prayers, I tried it immediately. Read on for my honest review.

Fast Facts:

Price: $10

$10 Where can you buy? sheglam.com

sheglam.com What’s it best for? Hydration, acne-prevention, glowy skin, and long-lasting makeup

Hydration, acne-prevention, glowy skin, and long-lasting makeup Vegan: No

No Cruelty-free: Yes

About The Primer

This new formulation of the Good Grip Hydrating Primer claims to provide the same makeup longevity as the original formula, but with the addition of skin-loving ingredients like blueberry and AHA. Studies have shown that that topical application of blueberry compounds can help prevent skin damage caused by environmental stressors, but further research needs to be done; and, it’s not clear the primer is made with enough blueberry to make a noticeable difference in the skin long-term. AHAs, on the other hand, are extensively studied as an incredibly-effective exfoliation agent that removes dead skin cells and improves the appearance of acne — however, overdoing it can lead to skin irritation. Again, it’s not clear how much AHA is actually in the formula, but I’d assume even a small amount can help with a gentle exfoliation.

Beyond the new ingredients, the gel texture of the primer is not only refreshing, but creates a base that feels moist, smooth, and soft. This means that whatever makeup products applied afterwards layer and blend easily, while also gripping the primer and getting locked into place — no settling in fine lines or dryness over here.

First Impressions

After using my fingers to apply the SHEGLAM Good Grip Hydrating Primer to my face, my first thought was that I loved how thin the formula was. Heavy products often pill under my makeup, so this was the perfect consistency. It initially feels watery, but once blended, magically smooths and blurs over any peeling areas, like the annoying spot that’s a mainstay on my nose. Plus, it leaves a slightly sticky film, which worked to “grip” the serum and concealer I applied on top. The finishing touches of powder, blush, contour, and highlight glided over my skin so smoothly, and none of the formulas separated on my face. The final look was radiant and glowy, without a dry patch in sight.

The Final Verdict

After five hours of running errands and grabbing lunch with a friend, my makeup looked nearly as good as it did immediately after application. There was slightly more skin texture showing through than after I first applied my makeup, but that’s pretty standard after several hours of wear. Other primers, will start to seep into my fine lines or separate under my eyes. But, my concealer stayed fully intact. The hydration didn’t budge either. I maintained a healthy, moisturized glow — so much so that I even got compliments on how radiant my skin looked. For $10, these results are beyond impressive.

And the best part? I experienced no breakouts or irritation whatsoever. I immediately know when a product doesn’t mesh with my skin type, but there was zero inflammation or sensitivity after using SHEGLAM’s primer. Since the brand touts blueberry and AHA as a benefits, it would take a longer testing period to notice any major differences in my skin overall, but my face felt softer than it did before which could be the gentle exfoliation effect. On top of that, I monitored my skin for a week after use, and no additional breakouts occurred. It’s safe to say that the Good Grip Hydrating Primer-Blueberry+AHA is a new holy-grail.