Sofia Richie’s Pre-Wedding Makeup Tutorial Screams “Quiet Luxury”

With tutorials on how to look “expensive” going viral on TikTok, it seems the internet is obsessed with “quiet luxury” right now and Sofia Richie’s weekend wedding look book could be considered a head-to-toe manual. The 24-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie and Diane Alexander got married to Elliot Grainge in France, with the wedding being dubbed America’s “royal wedding”. Thankfully, for wedding or quiet luxury enthusiasts alike, Richie also posted a number of behind-the-scenes videos on her TikTok. Posting a “get ready with me” video for day one of her wedding weekend, Richie did her hair and makeup herself and took us through the process.

“I have a talent of doing my makeup really fast,” Richie says in the now-viral TikTok video. To kick off the wedding weekend, she captioned the video “here we go” with a bride emoji. In the video she uses Hourglass Cosmetics Hidden Corrective Concealer to cover her sunburn and the Nudestix Bronzer Stick in the shade Bondi Bae to contour her cheeks, followed by the Nudestix Blush Stick for a “rosy glow”. Richie also used Chanel’s Multi-Use Glow Stick, Charlotte Tilbury’s Brow Fix Clear Gel, Dior’s Backstage Glow Face Palette, Lamylift’s Nourishing Mascara and Victoria Beckham’s Lip Definer in the shade 2. The result was an effortless no-makeup makeup look fitting for a poolside hang with friends.

Richie’s GRWM proves that effortless makeup can be achieved at a low budget, with the majority of the items used also being under $40. She also opted to do her own hair and makeup up until the wedding day, using clips to hold down the front of her hair and keep it straight. The wedding itself, however, was far more lavish. Richie wore a custom Chanel wedding dress to the breathtaking location, at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc with sweeping views over the Mediterranean.

Richie’s quick get ready with me makeup video proves that nepo babies are just like us—except for when they are marrying a music executive in a no-expense-spared French wedding that looked straight out of a movie. Needless to say, the internet loves a wedding and Richie’s star-studded one gave us the content we could wish for. Now we just need a GRWM video from the day of the wedding, where Richie was glowing with a sleek slicked-back bun. Sofia, please advise.