Cosmic Summer Nail Art Ideas To Get You Through Mercury Retrograde

If you follow astrology, you might have come to fear the dreaded Mercury retrograde season. This astrological reoccurrence has become synonymous with everything going wrong and life being turned on its head, and now it’s in effect from May 10 until June 3. Since planet Mercury rules communication and intellect, you can expect a few mishaps in the realms of communication, technology, and travel during Mercury retrograde. So due to potential drama and confusion, it’s a good time to lay low and not make any major decisions, thankfully, picking out your next manicure doesn’t fall into that category.

