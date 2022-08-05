Sam Neibart
Courtesy of fresh

Beauty

Summer's Best New Beauty Launches Elevate The Vibe

NYLON’s picks for the best beauty buys of the season

Summer vacations offer a time to slow down, relax, and recharge your batteries. They’re also a great time for a little self-pampering— which for many might mean a new beauty treat. Whether that’s a saucy new lipstick, a super-brightening eye cream, or a reviving hair mask, it’s amazing what one beauty product can do to revitalize your routine.

If you’re looking for a good place to dive in, up ahead we rounded up some of the best new beauty launches of summer 2022.

The Palm Palette in Roses in Hand
Dibs

This teeny, travel-sized palette is the only thing you need to try endless eye makeup looks from a sheer wash of shimmer to soft smoky eyes. Take it everywhere you go.

fb
tw

Tap