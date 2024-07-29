5 Next-Level Nail Trends For Your Next Mani, According To @NailsByMei

There are a lot of nail techs out there. Nail artists? Much rarer — and Mei Kawajiri might just be the Picasso of them all. Known more commonly by her handle @nailsbymei on Instagram, the NYC-based, Tokyo-born nail artist is celebrated for her experiential style and intricate designs, which can range from 3-D dioramas to trippy, avant-garde masterpieces. A quick scroll through her IG profile yields plenty of holy sh*t nail moments (two words: teeth nails) and proves she’s a true artist in every sense of the word — who else would think to add false eyelashes, salt, and blue eyeshadow into a nail look? On top of all that, she’s also the go-to manicurist for everyone from Dua Lipa to Gigi Hadid, who have her on speed-dial anytime they need a Met Gala-worthy mani. (Literally — she did their nails for this year’s Met Gala).

Though Kawajiri is a magician when it comes to creating works of (nail) art, she’s also not one to shy away from a sleek neutral moment. NYLON invited Kawajiri into the studio to create a head-turning manicure and share her summer nail trend predictions. Spoiler alert: You might be adding a nail drill to your next Amazon order.

Trend #1: 3-D Texture

According to Kawajiri, summer 2024 is all about adding texture to your go-to manicure. “I always love a combination of hand-painted and 3-D texture nails,” she tells NYLON. For this shoot, she used poly-gel and silver nail polish to create a metal-encrusted effect.

Trend #2: Nail Piercings

Why not add some bling to your manicure with a piercing or two? “I make a tiny hole on the nail tip with a very small drill, carefully applying just enough pressure,” says Kawajiri. “Then, you can put any charm on the nails! I like to use body jewelry, craft hoops, and even keychains.” One last tip: Don’t forget to take them off when you shower to avoid them getting snagged in your hair. “You should think of them like an accessory,” she says.

Trend #3: Cat-Eye Nails

“I think holographic colors are the new chrome,” says Kawajiri. For summer, she’s been gravitating toward cat-eye manicures, which offer a subtle, sheer holographic effect that reflects light from every angle using magnet gel — something Kawajiri says she’s been incorporating into her designs “for more dimension.”

Trend #4: Milk Nails

There’s a time and place for a jaw-dropping, completely impractical manicure (see: the swirly Brat-green nail moment above), but there’s also something so satisfying about a perfectly even, milky moment. “Light and natural tones are going to be trending for summer,” says Kawajiri. The key to a milky manicure is to keep things sheer and avoid the temptation of too many coats — one or two coats of color and a topcoat is all it takes.

Trend #5: Jelly Swirls

To amp up your go-to manicure, embrace your inner preschooler and draw on some jelly-like swirls. “Right now, I’m feeling a simple and cute doodle type of [effect]!” says Kawajiri. Just use a clear hard or builder gel, and paint it on using a small paintbrush — or if you’re feeling lazy, just opt for press-ons like these.

Model: Avisha Tewani

Photographs by Ben Lamberty

Nails: Mei Kawajiri

Nails Assistant: Yoko Katsumata

Makeup: Ashley Webb

Makeup Assistant: Cris Castrillon

Photo Director: Alex Pollack

Executive Beauty Director: Faith Xue

Editor in Chief: Lauren McCarthy

SVP Fashion: Tiffany Reid

SVP Creative: Karen Hibbert