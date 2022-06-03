10 Starry Nail Art Ideas That Demand Attention

Beauty
Let your nail art be the star.
When it comes to nail art, sometimes the most simple designs are the most impactful. So, what can be more classic than a simple star? This spring, manicurists have had stars in their eyes and we’ve seen more sparkles and stellar designs on nails than ever before.
Tap through for inspiration on how to jump on the starry nail trend and channel extreme main character energy.
These metallic french nails with colorful anime star designs will make your fingers pop.