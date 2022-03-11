Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa have just blessed us with a new video for their latest musical joint venture, “Sweetest Pie.” The video is a journey into a trippy, twisted Hansel and Gretel fantasy, where Meg and Dua dance, sing, and generally do hot girl sh*t. Unsurprisingly, to complete the fairytale aesthetic, the singers also wear equally fantastical hair and makeup looks, that while extreme, will surely become beauty inspo for us for weeks to come.

Ahead, see every beauty look from the dark and twisted “Sweetest Pie” music video.