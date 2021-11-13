Sam Neibart
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 16: Taylor Swift attends the "Cats" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall...
Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s Beauty Evolution, From Country Girl to A-List Icon

No one embraces a new era quite like Taylor.

Taylor Swift has always known that embracing a new time in her life also requires a new look. Throughout her different eras, including nine original studio albums and two re-recorded albums, we’ve seen her try out a multitude of different hair and makeup moods. Sometimes she sported long spiral ringlets and heavy lashes other times, a lob and red lips. Most recently, she’s been vibing with fluffy bangs and more minimal makeup. Taylor lyrics always come from the heart, but her beauty looks also help convey her mindset before she says anything at all.

To celebrate the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), let us retread some of her best beauty moments. Tap through to check out how Taylor’s red carpet looks have evolved since 2007.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

2007, Country Music Awards

When Taylor first came on the scene, she wore her hair in wild, curly ringlets.

