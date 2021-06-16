Teyana Taylor’s Beauty Evolution, From Teen Queen to Video Vixen

It might be her episode of My Super Sweet 16 or her iconic performance in Kanye West’s “Fade” music video that is the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Teyana Taylor. But now that she’s been named the Sexiest Woman Alive by Maxim, no descriptor has ever made so much sense.

This is the very first time a Black woman was given that title of Sexiest Woman Alive. In honor of the artist and mother making history, we took a look back through her best beauty moments throughout the years.

Click through to see Teyana Taylor’s beauty evolution.