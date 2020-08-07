12 Iconic Britney Spears Beauty Looks You Definitely Tried To Recreate In Middle School

Beauty
From "Baby One More Time" to the VMA's.
The countless ways in which Britney Spears has inspired the worlds of music, style, and beauty is undeniable.
Her bubblegum pop forever changed the music industry, with her looks defining a generation of trends (and halloween costumes). Ahead, reminisce on some of her most iconic beauty looks from the '90s and '00s.
Posing for some portraits in 1998, Britney Spears was glowing. Her lit-from-within skin wore minimal makeup, and she styled her hair in a loose, wispy fashion.