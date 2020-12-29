Skincare has been the beauty industry's rising, shining star for the better half of the last decade, with new innovations, brands, and photo-ready packaging catapulting the category into a multi-billion dollar business. The growth only accelerated throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and quarantine(s), where selfcare and navigating personal grooming became top of mind for people at home everywhere. This put an especially bright spotlight on skincare's newest launches, with consumers at home waiting to try them all.

From soothing, no-fuss cleansers and moisturizers, to concern-focused masks and cute (yes, cute!) ways to cover your pimples, 2020's best skincare releases stepped in to make the most of skincare and self care at home, with some even allowing consumers to replicate the treatments and routines they'd typically outsource on their own. Ahead, NYLON's beauty team reflect on their favorite new releases that got them through the year, from brands big and small, including classics like Murad and Philosophy and newcomers including Topicals and The Feelist.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

BEST SKINCARE LAUNCHES OF 2020: FENTY BEAUTY FAT WATER

BEST SKINCARE LAUNCHES OF 2020: TOPICALS LIKE BUTTER MASK

BEST SKINCARE LAUNCHES OF 2020: HERO COSMETICS LIGHTENING WAND

BEST SKINCARE LAUNCHES OF 2020: YOUTH TO THE PEOPLE YERBA MATE RESURFACING ENERGY FACIAL

BEST SKINCARE LAUNCHES OF 2020: Versed Sunday Morning Serum

BEST SKINCARE LAUNCHES OF 2020: Moon Juice Milk Cleanse

BEST SKINCARE LAUNCHES OF 2020: Peach & Lily Collection Glass Skin Veil Mist

BEST SKINCARE LAUNCHES OF 2020: Beauty Stat Universal Moisture Essence

BEST SKINCARE LAUNCHES OF 2020: Carbon Charcoal & Tea Tree Oil Cleansing Bar

BEST SKINCARE LAUNCHES OF 2020: The Nue Co. The Pill

BEST SKINCARE LAUNCHES OF 2020: Murad Clarifying Oil-Free Water Gel

BEST SKINCARE LAUNCHES OF 2020:

BEST SKINCARE LAUNCHES OF 2020:

BEST SKINCARE LAUNCHES OF 2020: The Feelist Most Wanted Radiant Facial Oil

BEST SKINCARE LAUNCHES OF 2020: Philosophy Oil-Free Cleanser

BEST SKINCARE LAUNCHES OF 2020: Glossier Priming Moisturizer Balance