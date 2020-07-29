The Spice Girls Best Beauty Moments Will Make You Nostalgic For Crimped Hair

Beauty
Ah, the '90s. A time filled with boy bands, flared jeans, and some of the greatest beauty trends ever. And while some might have shied away from the crimper and temporary hair color, the Spice Girls fully embraced it, delivering on hit after hit beauty routine.
Ahead, take a look back at the makeup and hair that defined a generation. As the Spice Girls — AKA Mel B ("Scary Spice"), Mel C ("Sporty Spice"), Emma Bunton ("Baby Spice"), Geri Halliwell ("Ginger Spice") and Victoria Beckham ("Posh Spice") — so often demonstrated, the '90s was a time for experimenting, and this super group never shied away from trying something new.