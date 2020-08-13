The Best Zoe Kravitz Beauty Moments, From Choppy Pixie Cuts To Her Signature Braids

Beauty
Simply one of the best to ever do it.
There are few people in this world that radiate as much genuine, palpable cool as Zoë Kravitz. Sure, her equally hip and ridiculously famous parents may have something to do with it, but Kravitz has done a lot of it on her own — from her enviable style to her seemingly effortless beauty choices.
The impact of the latter is especially easy to measure, considering the fact that any hair braider would know what a client is looking for when they ask for “Zoë Kravitz braids.”
Here, we take a look back at some of her most exciting beauty moments from the past decade and beyond, highlighting some of her most iconic hair choices and her soft glam looks.